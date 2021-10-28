It was my life: Shivangi on quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest-running drama on television right now, is about to undergo a dramatic transformation. The program will begin a new season with a new cast after the lead actors, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, have moved on. Shivangi Joshi shared her views regarding her experience with the series after Mohsin, who portrayed Kartik, tendered an emotional farewell.

Shivangi Joshi stated on Instagram that she hasn’t stopped sobbing. She explained how people meet new individuals and they ‘create a place in your heart for life.’ The actress said that the turning moment occurred in May 2016, when she began working for the famous show. ‘I never knew that set would literally be my second home and those people whom I didn’t know would eventually be my family,’ she added.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning transformation as a woman for an advertisement shoot

According to Shivangi, she has gone through a wide range of emotions over her almost six-year tenure on the show. And it felt like a ‘bidaai’ two days ago when she was leaving the stage. She wrote, ‘Everyone associated with the show was there to bid good bye and we all were crying. For an outsider, it would have been no less than a girl’s bidaai scene. I take all possible emotions a human being would have from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’

Finally, she expressed gratitude to Rajan Shahi, the producer, for the chance and for believing in her. She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, as well as her co-star Mohsin Khan and all of the show’s supporters.

Click to see the emotional post of Shivangi Joshi shared on Instagram

Following the departure of the protagonist, the story of Kartik and Naira’s (Mohsin and Shivangi) daughters Akshara and Aarohi will be told in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show’s fresh faces were just presented to the audience by the makers. While newcomers Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will play these roles, prominent TV personality Harshad Chopda will play their love interest.