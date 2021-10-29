‘It’s a personal loss’: TN CM Stalin, Kerala CM Vijayan on Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Over the sudden demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday, tributes have poured in from across South Indian cinema and prominent politicians.

The 46-year-old was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after complaining of chest pains at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Shivarajkumar, his elder brother and actor, was reportedly in the hospital with him.

Political leaders from South Indian states, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed sadness over Puneeth’s death.

Stalin recalled the Kannada star, ‘Puneeth remained a humble human being despite his stardom. His kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family’s condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar’s death still lingers in my heart.’

Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/AFXqF34L6z — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka lost one of its most loved superstars, Puneeth Rajkumar, on Twitter today. The CM expressed condolences to the Rajkumar family and the actor’s fans, saying it’s a ‘huge personal loss’ that’s difficult to bear.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.

A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.

Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

On Twitter, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed grief over the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada film. Vijayan expressed his condolences to the actor’s family.

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PuneethRajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema. Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/FI8YTNyXaU — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 29, 2021

Puneeth, who last appeared in ‘Yuvarathnaa’, had just wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James, starring Priya Anand. From November 1, he was set to start shooting Pawan Kumar’s ‘Dvitva’. Fans affectionately called him Appu and Powerstar during his two-decade career as a leading actor. The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters.