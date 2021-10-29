Puneeth Rajkumar: Why the Kannada actor had a huge fan following in South India?

On Friday, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized. According to reports, he passed away after receiving emergency treatment at the hospital. Known as ‘Powerstar’, Puneeth was one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He was the son of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar, considered to be one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. In the South, Puneeth carried forward the legacy of his father, and he is known for his massive, but loyal fan base.

As a result of his string of successful films in the 2000s and 2010s, Puneeth became one of the highest-paid actors in the South. His memorable films include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007) and Vamshi (2008). Furthermore, he had a strong following of 1.5 million on Instagram alone. In addition, he had set himself apart from his contemporaries with his choice of movies. The 46-year-old focuses on films that convey a social message, while still offering a good level of entertainment.

After the release of the film with the same name, the Kannada actor earned the nickname Appu in addition to being called ‘Powerstar’. Along with actress Rakshita, he made his acting debut in a romantic comedy in 2002. Upon release, Appu was well received and completed 200 days in theaters. His next film, James was greatly anticipated. The action drama would have marked his second collaboration with Priya Anand after the 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara. Its theatrical release was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had been released on the film’s poster in 2019.