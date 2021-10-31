Anand Mahindra gifts XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition custom-made to Neeraj Chopra

After handing over the keys of the limited-edition Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition to Sumit Antil, the gold medalist in the F64 Men’s Javelin Throw at the recently concluded Paralympics 2021, the Indian automaker has now delivered the model to Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist in the Javelin competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Neeraj Chopra posted a snapshot of the SUV on his social media accounts and thanked Anand Mahindra for the gift. ‘Thank you @anandmahindra Ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I’m looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon,’ Chopra tweeted.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. ? pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is a custom-made version of the recently introduced XUV700, which won the SUV of the Year and Car of the Year categories at the first Zee Auto Awards 2021. It was created by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M.

The Gold Edition model is finished in a midnight black finish with gold accents both inside and out. This particular edition, like the one given to Sumit Antil, has Neeraj Chopra’s notable record stamped as a logo on the fender and tailgate, as well as embroidered on all six headrests and the front console.

Neeraj Chopra set a new Indian record by throwing the javelin at 87.58 metres, making him the sole Indian to win a gold medal in track and field events at the Olympics, as well as the only Indian to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. A distinctive insignia featuring a javelin throw with the number 87.58 engraved is seen on the model.

Aside from the emblems, the XUV700 Gold Edition has a special front grille with gold plating on the vertical slats. While the new XUV700 has the company’s new logo in silver, this XUV700 also gets the new Mahindra SUV logo in Satin Gold plating.

Gold embellishments on seats and an IP panel woven with fine gold thread serve as highlights within the cabin. The Mahindra XUV700 comes in a variety of models, but the one offered to Sumit is the top-of-the-line AX7L with luxury amenities like a Bose surround sound system, automated driving and a complete panoramic sunroof, among many other top features.

Two engine options are available for the XUV700: a 2.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both have a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter unit as an option.

The new flagship SUV’s price ranges from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The firm indicated that delivery of petrol versions would begin on October 30, while deliveries of diesel models will begin in the final week of November 2021.