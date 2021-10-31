My kids don’t do drugs, their upbringing is good: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrugan Sinha, a veteran actor and politician, remarked that his three children, Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush, are not into drugs and that he can proudly declare that because of their parenting. The 75-year-old also spoke about Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In an interview with NDTV India, talking about Bollywood and the issue of drugs in the entertainment industry, the senior actor shared, ‘Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’),’ he said.

Shatrugan said when asked about the difficulties celebrities experience in guiding their children due to their hectic schedules, ‘Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children – Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things)’.

Shatrugan advised parents to keep an eye on their children to ensure they are not lonely, in the wrong company, or develop vices. He also recommended that they have atleast one meal with rheir children..

Shatrugan Sinha, speaking about the high-profile accused Aryan Khan narcotics case, said the star kid should not be spared because of his identity, nor should he be singled out for it. ‘Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today),’ he said, referring to Aryan finally getting bail in the case.

Aryan is being targeted since he is SRK’s kid, and certain individuals want to settle scores with him, Shatrugan previously told ETimes.