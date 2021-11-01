India bagging worst record in World Cup

The Indian side is grabbing the worst records after two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. After the loss to Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup history, India bagged another record of the lowest score in the T20 world cup for the team 110/7. The Kiwis had a convincing win over men in blue as they sent back Indian batters at regular Intervals. The team’s performance was a systemic failure both with the bat and the ball. The opening experiment of Rahul- Ishan duo didn’t work as both were sent back to the dugout in the power play. Rohit came as No.3 but failed to find rhythm with the bat. Skipper Kohli struggled with the spinners as his innings ended 9 off 16.

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant – the two assigned power hitters struggled in the middle overs even they had plenty of balls remaining and neither utilized the chance to contribute a big score. Middle overs were a complete disaster as there weren’t any boundaries in overs 7-15. It’s the first time in the World Cup that a team in the T20 failed to hit a single boundary in 7- 15 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli blamed the team’s attitude ‘I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It’s most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not…’

India’s dream for T20 World Cup is almost over. However, there is a slight possibility if they would win matches with Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with a huge margin and New Zealand should fail badly against Afghanistan which may allow India to reach Semi Finals.