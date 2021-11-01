NEET 2021 results declared; 3 students from Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra secure top rank

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, on Monday through its official website. Three students, Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra have secured the All India first rank in the test, obtaining 720 marks.

NEET result 2021 is now available in websites- neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.in. To get the results, students have to login at the NTA website with their application number and dates of birth. The agency has also released the NEET final answer key and the score cards.

As per the official website, 1544275 students appeared for the test in 2021, an increase of 95.63% compared to 2020 (1366945 students). Meanwhile, as many as 695 foreign students appeared for exams, out of which 427 qualified. The test was conducted at 202 locations, including Kuwait and Dubai.