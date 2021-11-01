‘Players are not Robots’: Pietersen backs Indian team after T20 loss, cyber attacks

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen extended his support to the Indian team on Monday, saying that the players are not robots and need fans’ support all the time. Team’s unexpected below-par show has drawn sharp criticism from its supporters, which even worsened to forms of cyber bullying towards players.

‘In sport, one wins and one loses. No players take field to lose. Representing your country is the biggest honour. Please understand that sports persons are not robots and they need support all the time’, Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.

India, which was said to be one of the strongest teams in the tournament, had lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand. Indian team is now down at number five in Group 2 points table and their progression in the tournament depends on other teams. Former players have questioned the shot-selection of the batters as well the sudden change in batting under with Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at number three instead of opening the innings.

Also read: Will Diwali affect Delhi’s air quality? IMD reveals