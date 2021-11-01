Vishal takes up responsibility to educate 1800 students under Puneeth Rajkumar

After the untimely demise of Kannada Power star, Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29, has sent thousands of his fans into shock. At a recent promotional event for the film ‘Enemy’, Tamil actor Vishal committed to look after 1800 youngsters who were receiving free education from Puneeth Rajkumar.

‘Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven’t seen such a down to earth superstar like him. He was doing a lot of social activities and I promise to take care of 1800 students who are getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar from next year,’ Vishal said.

Also Read: Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours

Earlier, Vishal also took to his Twitter handle to share his grief over the demise of the popular Kannada actor. He said that it is ‘a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as a Dear Friend.’

I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 29, 2021

Puneet, affectionately called ‘Appu ‘ is a gem of a person and one who has made significant charitable contributions.