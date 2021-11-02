Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter gets rape threats; Delhi women’s panel steps in

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notification to the Delhi Police Department over rape threats made against the daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on the internet.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the manner the nine-month-old was threatened on Twitter was ‘very shameful’ and she urged the authorities to share details about the inquiry.

The DCW has asked for the information, which includes a copy of the FIR (first information report), the names and other details of the accused that have been arrested, as well as a detailed ‘action taken report’ on the matter. ‘If no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused,’ the notice sent today said. The police have been given time till November 8 to submit the needed information.

After India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, social media was flooded with hateful remarks directed towards Virat Kohli’s daughter. Kohli was similarly attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling targeted against Mohammed Shami, who was targeted because of his faith.

‘Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do,’ Virat Kohli addressed media during a pre-match press conference, on the eve of the Super 12 clash with New Zealand.