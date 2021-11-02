Rape threats towards daughter, cyber-attacks:  Rahul Gandhi shares open letter to Kohli

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared an open letter of support to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, after sickening forms of cyber-attacks were triggered against him and his family, because he spoke out in support of teammate Mohammed Shami in the wake of defeat to Pakistan in the on-going T20 World Cup.

‘Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

After India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, social media was flooded with hateful remarks directed towards Virat Kohli’s daughter, which included rape threats. Kohli was similarly attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling targeted against Mohammed Shami, who was targeted because of his faith.