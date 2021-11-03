iPhone 12 Pro: Huge Price cut on Reliance Digital and Amazon

Reliance Digital is presently offering the Apple iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB storage for Rs 87,920. The smartphone’s price has also been dropped on Amazon and is now available for Rs 95,900. The pricing of the other two storage options with 256GB and 512GB has also been cut by both companies. The iPhone 12 Pro is currently unavailable on Apple’s website. Last year, it was launched with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

Customers can get an additional discount of 10% with Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, as well as EMI on Reliance Digital. In addition, the site is offering up to 10% cashback on Standard Chartered Bank credit cards and a flat Rs. 500 rewards on Paytm Wallet payments. Amazon has also teamed up with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to offer interest-free EMIs and extra cashback. Exchanging an old smartphone will get you up to Rs 15,000 savings on the e-commerce platform.

The iPhone 12 Pro was released on October 13th, 2020. The phone has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch and a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels. It is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and features Magsafe wireless charging and an IP68 rating.

In the camera department, iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Autofocus is available on all three cameras. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies. The phone also features a LiDAR scanner at the back and comes in four colour options- Gold, Graphit, Pacific Blue, and Silver