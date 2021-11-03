Madhuri Dixit rents apartment for Rs 12.5 lakh per month in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit has rented a property in Mumbai for three years for Rs 12.5 lakh per month.

According to paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, the actress, who has appeared in films like Tezaab and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, has acquired a 5,500-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu building in Worli. The lease is for three years and includes a five per cent annual escalation provision.

The actress has put down a deposit of Rs 3 crore. There are five covered parking spaces on the premises. The lease agreement was registered on October 26, 2021.

No response was received from either the actress or her landlord Kajal Fabiani. As per local brokers, the glass façade structure contains over 300 apartments in the 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK categories, with prices ranging from Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 15 crore.

Rana Kapoor reportedly owned about ten floors of the Indiabulls Blue Tower B and C in Worli, with a floor plate of 5,000 to 6,000 sq ft. A residential unit costs around Rs 70,000 per square foot.