Man pushes son to death from bridge , tries a cooked up story , gets booked

Surat: A 12-year-old son was allegedly pushed to death by his 31-year-old father, for commenting that he liked his mother’s new lover. The boy named Zakir Shaikh, was pushed from Makkai bridge in Nanpura area in Surat to death by his father Saeed Shaikh, on Sunday.

According to police, the boy, accompanied by his father, went to the Makkai bridge over Tapi river on October 31. Later, Saeed shouted for help saying that his son fell into the river and passers-by informed the fire department and police. After a search, fire personnel recovered the body of the boy and handed it over to Rander police station. Saeed told police that Zakir fell down while taking a selfie on his mobile phone, sitting on the railing of the bridge. Rander police lodged a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

During police enquiry, Saeed mentioned that he was separated from his wife Hina alias Parveen Shaikh (35) and the couple has two children Sakir (14) and Zakir (12). Heena was staying with her parents at her native place in Buldhana district in Maharashtra with Zakir while Sakir was staying with his father in Kosad.

Hina, while approached by police, raised suspicions that Saeed might have killed her son. On Tuesday night, Hina lodged a complaint of murder against Saeed, following which police questioned Saeed again, after which he confessed to have pushed his son to death. Saeed was arrested on Wednesday.

‘In the beginning, we relied on the statements of Saeed. It was after Hina told us that her son’s mobile phone was with her that we suspected Saeed. He already has two criminal cases lodged against him with Amroli police station. Saeed later told us that after getting separated, Hina was in a relationship with another man. Zakir apparently told Saeed that he liked his ‘new abbu’, which irked him. In October, Saeed went to Hina and told her to accompany him back to Surat but she declined. Saeed then forcefully took Zakir with him after emotionally blackmailing Hina, and cooked up a story after killing the boy. We have arrested Saeed and further investigation is on’, Inspector HS Chauhan of Rander police station said.