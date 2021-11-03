Shilpa Shetty shares note on ‘wilderness of intuition’ as Raj deletes social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an excerpt from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’ on her Instagram Stories. This comes after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has completely removed himself from social media by deleting his Instagram and Twitter handles.

The extract, which begins with a remark by Alan Alda, discusses leaving the city of comfort to venture into the wilderness of intuition in order to know oneself. ‘You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself,’ the quote reads.

The next passage emphasises the need of stepping outside one’s comfort zone in order to see the world in new ways. ‘We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren’t perfect—but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined,’ read the text. The section ends with the idea that instead of battling change, one should welcome it.

Raj Kundra had been dormant on social media since his incarceration in a pornographic case. However, on Monday, netizens observed that Raj had erased his Instagram and Twitter accounts. On the other hand, Raj hasn’t been seen in public since he was released from prison. The businessman was arrested in July and was suspected of participating in the production and distribution of porn videos.