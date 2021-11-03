SRK breaks 56th birthday tradition, leaves fans disappointed

India’s largest superstar, rather the world’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Monday. It is no secret that King Khan and his family have had a difficult time due to Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug seizure case. Aryan’s family, however, got a breather after Bombay High Court granted him bail in the case, allowing him to be released from jail, where he had been detained for more than two weeks.

Badshah Khan had enough reason to celebrate his birthday with his family on November 2 after his son was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh, however, came short of a tradition he has followed for nearly two decades – waving and blowing kisses to the thousands of fans who gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Shah Rukh’s true fans, however, must have understood the reason behind it and continue to love and support him.

As usual, Shah Rukh did not step out on his balcony to greet his fans, who had gathered outside his home. Reports claim Shah Rukh Khan’s manager ordered police officers stationed outside Mannat to disperse fans who were waiting there, for reasons of security. As reported by India Today, Shah Rukh and his family celebrated Shah Rukh’s birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse following the traumatic events surrounding Aryan Khan in the recent past. Shah Rukh’s upcoming films include ‘Pathan’ and another untitled Atlee project.