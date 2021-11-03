‘The Captain is a spent cartridge, a fraud and coward’: Siddhu attacks Amarinder

New Delhi: A day after Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu attcked the former Punjab Chief Minister, calling him a ‘fraud’, ‘coward’ and ‘spent cartridge’. The Punjab Congress chief accused Amarinder Singh of raising allegations of corruption that he himself did not act on, out of cowardice.

‘He is a fraud. Now he claims ministers were involved in illegal mining – then why didn’t he act? He is a coward. Now he is saying that these guys robbed the treasury. Was he sleeping? He could see that loot was going on and he didn’t do anything? This is a sign of cowardice’, Siddhu told the media.

Also read: WHO approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use listing

He also stated that ‘not even a councillor had left’ the Congress, not even his wife Preneet Kaur. Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur is a Congress Lok Sabha MP and a former Union Minister. ‘Ask him if Preneet Kaur will quit the Congress’, the cricketer-turned-politician slammed.

In his seven-page resignation letter, Amarinder Singh called Sidhu ‘an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state’ and ‘a person of unstable mind’.’Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis. I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me, both publicly and privately’, Captain accused in the letter.