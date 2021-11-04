Another homosexual wedding in Hollywood: Twilight star gets engaged

The Twilight star, Kristen Stewart recently announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of two years. According to the actress, ‘We’re getting married, it’s happening’ on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. She also spoke about the proposal, saying, ‘I wanted to be proposed to, so I outlined exactly what I wanted and she delivered’. According to reports, Stewart first met Meyer eight years ago on the set of a movie. After six years, they reconnected.

‘You got to do the stuff I don’t want to do, man,’ Kristen said laughing. The 31-year-old Spencer actor has previously said that the couple’s romance began when Dylan attended the same party as her. A total rom-com moment, Kristen asks Dylan, ‘Where have you been?’ and ‘How have I not known you before?’

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4IaAvypCkZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Within two weeks of this encounter, the couple were allegedly in love. They made their first public appearance in August 2019 when they were seen embracing while out for a walk. At the time, Stewart had recently split up with her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ySa60p5O7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Read more: Tiger Moms are passé. China’s ‘Chicken Blood’ Parents Push Kids to Succeed

The screenwriter is known for her work on Moxie and Rock Bottom. In October 2019, Meyer posted an image of the two of them kissing, captioning it, ‘Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police’. On November 4, Stewart told Howard Stern, she told Meyer she loved her quite early in their relationship: ‘I’m really impulsive. The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, we were in some sh*tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f***ing in love with you.’ Done’.