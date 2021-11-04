Pilgrims will soon be able to drive to Kailash-Mansarovar, the Himalayan paradise

The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, one of the most important pilgrimages in India, has a piece of good news for devotees. This Himalayan paradise will soon be accessible by car. Isn’t that fantastic? Keep reading for more info. According to a report in PTI, the border road from Gatiabagar to Lipulekh will soon be upgraded to a metalled one, a project that will cost the centre INR 60 crore. The announcement was made recently by Minister Ajay Bhatt.

Yatra to Kailash-Mansarovar

Every year between June and September, the much sought-after pilgrimage is open and pilgrims can choose between two routes – one that goes through Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass, the other through Sikkim’s Nathu La Pass. Hindus consider Mount Kailash to be the abode of Lord Shiva as per popular belief, and therefore Mount Kailash holds immense significance for them.

As per the PTI, Bhatt announced the new road at a religious festival in the village of Gunji in Pithoragarh district. In addition to benefiting tourists, the new project will also make it easier for defence personnel to reach border outposts. According to the minister, this area will become the most sought-after border tourism destination in the coming days.

As a result of the road network at the Indo-China border, locals are now able to run homestays and other tourism-related businesses in their villages. There is not only harsh weather, but also high altitude trekking in this pilgrimage, making it inaccessible to elderly people. Hence, this latest initiative has the potential to gather devotees from across the globe.