Suspected hooch tragedy in West Champaran; 8 dead

Champaran: Eight persons allegedly died on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor in in West Champaran district of Bihar. The incident took place in Telhua village under Nautan police station on Wednesday night. The district administration is conducting investigation on the entire matter, but till now it has not been confirmed if all the deaths were due to drinking adulterated alcohol.

A couple of days back in a similar case of hooch tragedy in Gopalganj, 8 people had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. In both incidents, upon consuming the shammed alcohol-based drinks, several people complained of intense stomach ache and a few of them lost lives at their residences while others were declared dead at hospitals.

Acknowledging the death of six people due to alleged poisonous liquor, the Panchayat Superintendent of West Champaran told local media reporters, ‘Prima facie, these deaths look to have occurred following the consumption of poisonous substances. However, the exact cause of the death could only be known after the post mortem reports are provided’.