‘Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful’: Anushka pens heart-warming Bday post for Virat

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a heart-warming birthday note for her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his 33rd Birthday, on her Instagram Handle. Anushka, who is presently with the Indian captain in UAE, where the T20 World Cup 2021 is taking place, also shared a cute photo of the couple, in traditional attire.

‘No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ?? Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ??’, She captioned the post.

‘Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !’, Anushka added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

‘You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you ??’, Kohli replied to the post in comment section.

Also read: Priyanka, Nick perform Diwali puja at their Los Angeles home; actress shares pics

Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded the post with best wishes for the Indian captain and the couple. Recently, Kohli and family have faced severe cyber-attacks after team India’s below-par performance in T20 World cup.