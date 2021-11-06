‘Change is happening’: John Kerry defends progress in climate summit

One week into the United Nations Climate Change Conference, President Biden’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry, said on Friday that what was happening there was far from business as usual, and that change was happening based on the commitments made so far by the nations of the world.

Kerry said at a press conference at this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP26, that there was a greater sense of urgency. ‘There’s a greater sense of focus, and I’ve never counted as many initiatives and as much real money, being put on the table in the first few days of any of the Conference of the Parties I’ve attended, even though there are some question marks,’ Kerry responded to the media.

Kerry mentioned about the Biden administration’s pledge of $11.4 billion for climate finance, as well as Japan’s pledge of $10 billion over the next five years and said that the conference had helped secure more than $100 billion in total for climate actions in 2022.

Kerry, point person of Biden’s administration at the conference, has attended dozens of meetings and given interviews to at least that many news organisations over the past few days, highlighting the fact that many of the world’s leading economies had committed to ambitious greenhouse gas reductions before the Glasgow conference even started.