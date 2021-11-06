Swiggy fails to deliver order, Bengali Actor complains in open letter to PM and CM, gets trolled

New Delhi: Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee sents a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, complaining about the failure of Swiggy, the food delivery app in delivering his order. The actor, popularly known as Bumba Da, sought intervention of PM and CM to solve this issue, asking ‘what if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner’. The demand raised by Chatterjee went viral on social media, which led to hilarious trolls.

‘Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced. On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid’, Prosenjit wrote in the letter that he shared on Twitter.

‘However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee’ – the actor expressed his concerns.

The letter soon grabbed the attention of netizens, and led to funny reactions. ‘So it is now PM and CM’s duty to keep an eye on food delivery services! Wow!’, one user commented. Some others took the post on a lighter side, and penned that he forgot to mention Indian and American Presidents, United Nations etc in the post. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would request you to please call an emergency meeting and have NIA to investigate the matter. This is serious!!’, – another comment read.