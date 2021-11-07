10 billion downloads for Google Maps

Google Maps, the most popular navigation service in the tech world, has reached over 10 billion downloads. Google Maps, the leading mobile application in navigation, has achieved record success in the Play Store. Tech observers say that Google Maps’ popularity is due to its accuracy and excellent features. At the same time, Google Maps has benefited from the fact that there are very few other ‘free’ mapping services in the market.

Meanwhile, all Android phones come with Google Maps. This is the biggest success of Google Maps. Google Maps is included in all Android phones. Other apps that have surpassed 10 billion downloads are the Google Play service and YouTube. Google Maps has also made it to this list.

Maps are pre-installed as part of Google Mobile Services. However, this does not count for downloads on the Play Store. Anyway, despite being the ‘default’ mapping service on Android, the 10 billion downloads or installations in the Play Store are a huge advantage. Google ‘Maps Go’ is offered for smartphones and low-end handsets using Android Go OS. This is a progressive web app. It is up to 100 times smaller than full-featured maps. This small version of Google Maps recently reached 500 million downloads. Google Maps is booming with many new features such as live air navigation, dark theme and live public transport data.