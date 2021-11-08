Have you lost your Aadhaar card? Check out these steps to get your Aadhaar number online

Indian citizens’ everyday existence requires them to have an Aadhaar card. It is the country’s principal form of identity and it is needed in practically every government and commercial agency. Without an Aadhaar card, it is impossible to create a bank account, obtain a driving licence or use many other government services.

Since a person’s everyday functioning is heavily reliant on their Aadhaar card, losing it may be a big nuisance and cause them to lose access to a variety of services. You can still acquire your Aadhaar number online if you have lost your Aadhaar card and UIN.

If you want to access your Aadhaar number online, you must have both your mobile number and your Aadhaar card connected to UIDAI. Your phone number must also be active and capable of sending and receiving text messages.

How to retrieve Aadhaar number online

1. Visit resident.uidai.gov.in, the UIDAI’s official website.

2. Scroll down to the section under ‘Aadhaar services’.

3. Click the ‘Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ tab under the section.

4. You will be sent to a different page. Select ‘Aadhaar number (UID)’ from the drop-down menu.

5. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, phone number and email address.

6. Fill in the captcha and click the ‘Send OTP’ button at the bottom of the page.

7. Enter the 6-digit OPT code that was sent to your registered phone number.

The UIDAI webpage also allows you to get an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card. After paying a modest charge, you can click the ‘Get Aadhaar’ option on the internet site and receive an email with your digital Aadhaar card.

If your phone number is not connected to UIDAI or your Aadhaar card, you will have to manually get your Aadhaar number by visiting an Aadhaar centre and filling out the necessary application paperwork.