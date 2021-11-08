WTT Contender Tournament: India’s Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath wins women’s doubles title

Lasko: In Table Tennis, India’s Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath won the women’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender event held at Lasko, Slovenia. The Indian pair ranking 36 defeated Puerto Rico’s Diaz sisters ranked 23, Adriana and Melanie, by 11-3, 11-8, 12-10.

Manika Batra won a bronze medal for the country in the. She lost to Wang Yidi of China in the semi-finals of women’s singles. Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5.

The WTT Contender Lasko event is the penultimate stop in the series. The team will remain in Lasko for the WTT Contender Nova Mesto 2021 event from November 11-14, before the WTT Championships Finals to be held at Houston, the USA, from November 23-29.