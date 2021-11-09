Devendra Fadnavis presents evidence of ‘Underworld links’ against Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis presented the ‘proofs’ of ‘underworld links’ of state Minister Nawab Malik, in a press conference in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Asserting his earlier charge that Mr Malik has underworld links, the former CM alleged that Malik had struck a property deal with an underworld goon, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

‘I had said I will expose somethings after Diwali. It took some time to get papers. I am not narrating a Salim Javed script… And this is not a picture of the interval’, Fadnavis started. ‘In Kurla a 2.80 acre plot is called Goawala compound on LBS Road. This plot has registry with Solidus Investments Private Limited. This company is related to Nawab Malik’s family. He was also in the company but he resigned after he became a minister. This plot was bought from underworld people for ? 30 lakh. Only ? 20 lakh were paid’, he accused.

Mr Fadnavis also pointed out that the deal happened while Malik was a minister. ‘Did you not know who Salim Patel is? Why did you buy land from convicts? And why did they sell a three-acre plot on LBS road for Rs 30 lakh’, he questioned. Salim Patel is an aid of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and was the driver of Dawood’s sister, Haseena Parkar. After Dawood escaped, the properties were acquired by Haseena Parkar through Salim Patel. Dawood Ibrahim was the master-brain behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Nawab Malik had earlier accused that Devendra Fadnavis had appeared in a music video financed by an infamous drug peddler who is currently in jail. Fadnavis replied to the allegation, teasing that ‘it is laughable’. Later the senior BJP leader had alleged that Mr Malik was just trying to put pressure on the Narcotics Control Bureau or the NCB to get the anti-drugs agency to weaken the charge sheet against his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the NCB earlier this year in a drugs case and was later granted bail by a court.