India’s first World-Class Railway Station to be inaugurated on Nov 15 by PM Modi

The Indian Railways tightened security around the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the inauguration of the station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15. It is the first world-class station in India.

According to a senior Indian Railways officer, security at the Habibganj train station has been ramped up and many alterations have been made for passenger access and leave between November 11 and 15, due to the Indian Prime Minister’s visit.

The Indian Railways officer did not disclose the number of security officers stationed on the station grounds, but did say, ‘Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in adequate numbers have been placed in strategic positions’.

The officer noted that between November 11 and 15, parking of vehicles, including two and four-wheelers was prohibited near platform number one of the train station. ‘Pick and drop facility will be closed between November 13 and 15 due to security concerns’, added the officer.

The state-of-the-art railway station was refurbished at a cost of Rs 450 crore through a public-private partnership (PPP). The Habibganj railway station is the country’s first to be built in collaboration between the private and governmental sectors.

Also Read: Apple computer hand-built by Steve Jobs, Wozniak 45 years ago, to be auctioned

The Habibganj railway station is based on the Heidelberg railway station in Germany. Nearly 700 passengers may wait for their trains at the railway station, which includes large entertainment screens. The station ticket booths have also been modernised, and food courts have been established. Air-conditioned waiting rooms, retiring rooms, dormitories, and a VIP lounge have all been added to the station. 159 CCTV cameras installed on the railway station campus will monitor the security of passengers and railway workers.