Archives from WW 1 of Punjabi soldiers now goes online !

UK has unearthed thousands of records belonging to Punjab troops who fought in the Great War during Armistice Day on Thursday, which commemorates the end of World War I between the allies and Germany in 1918. A treasure trove of information was reportedly found in the Lahore Museum in Pakistan. The documents were digitized and uploaded to a website so that descendants of Punjabi soldiers who fought during World War I could access them more easily.

Soldiers’ relatives can now access the database, as several have already attempted to trace their ancestors’ role in the biggest war of the early 20th century. Undivided Punjabi soldiers fought on behalf of the British Commonwealth in large numbers during the war. The files contain handwritten and typed pages containing extensive data on villages, including family background, regiments, and ranks of soldiers.

The documents indicate that many volunteers from Punjab participated in Britain’s massive war effort in various war theatres. Researchers plan to target 25 more districts and thousands more personal records of soldiers as part of the ‘pilot project’ currently comprising 45,000 records from Jalandhar and Ludhiana.