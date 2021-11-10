Israel finds ancient ‘hangover cure’ at Yavne excavation

An antique gold ring made of gold and semiprecious stone was recently found in Yavne, a central area of Israel. It may help prevent hangovers, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority. A ring weighing 5.11 grams (0.18 ounces) and featuring a purple stone was discovered at a site that also houses the world’s biggest known Byzantine winepress, according to the IAA. According to the IAA, it is no less than seven centuries old, but it may even be four centuries older.

According to Dr. Amir Golani, an expert on ancient jewelry at the IAA, ‘the ring belonged to an affluent individual, and wearing the jewel indicated wealth, status, and power’. Such rings were worn by both men and women. The ring was adorned with a semi-precious stone called amethyst. The Bible mentions amethyst as one of the 12 precious stones worn on the ceremonial breastplate of the high priest of the Temple.

It is said that this gem prevents the side effect of drinking, the hangover. The ring was found only 150 metres (492 feet) away from the ruins of a warehouse housing amphora, a type of wine vessel. The excavation site can be dated to the 7th century, at the end of the Byzantine era and the beginning of the Islamic period. However, some experts believe the ring may be much older.