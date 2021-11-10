Ducati launches Hypermotard 950 in India: Know features and price

New Delhi: Italian sports bike makers Ducati launched its Ducati Hypermotard 950 range in India. The company has launched Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE and Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP.

The new bikes are powered by a 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine. The engine is capable of producing a maximum power of 113 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

The new bikes also feature a new steel trellis frame and a single-sided aluminum swingarm. It’s electronics suite is based on a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which powers the Bosch cornering ABS EVO with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control EVO, with Ducati Wheelie Control and Ducati Quick Shift, which is an up/down quickshifter.

The RVE variant comes with fully-adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock. It has a weight of 200 kg. The Hypermotard 950 SP gets 48 mm fully-adjustable Ohlins forks, as well as Ohlins rear suspension and weighs 198 kg. The SP variant also gets carbon fibre bits, forged Marchesini wheels, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh and the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is priced at Rs 16.24 lakh.