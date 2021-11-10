Former AAP MLA joins Congress

Chandigarh: Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby joined Congress party in Punjab. The AAP leader joined the ruling party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. She had quit AAP on Tuesday. Ruby was earlier an AAP MLA from Bhatinda Rural.

Ruby’s joining of Congress is a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it is in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year. Meanwhile, AAP leader and Punjab MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said that Ruby was not going to get the AAP ticket and, therefore, joining the Congress.