ICC releases T20I rankings, Virat Kohli slips to eighth spot

Dubai: The International Cricket Council released its latest T20I rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli Virat Kohli slipped four places down to eighth position. KL Rahul climbed three slots to fifth position in the ranking list.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his top position by in the batters list with 839 points. This is for the sixth time that Babar Azam reaches the top position. He had first attained top position on January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar Azam is followed by Dawid Malan of England with 800 points and South Africa batter Aiden Markram with 796 points. Australia’s Aaron Finch is in the fourth position and Mohammed Rizwan of Pakistan is in the sixth position.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is in the top of the bowlers list with 797 points. He is followed by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid of England. No Indian bowler is in the top 10 list.

Mohammed Nabi of Afghanistan is in the first position in the all-rounders list with 265 points. He is followed by Bangladeshi player Shakib Al Hasan. Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is in the third position of all-rounders. No Indian player is included in the top ten list.