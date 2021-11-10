WATCH: Sara Ali Khan on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ supporting her dad Saif Ali Khan

No one is shocked that Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is presently making headlines since the quiz show has been a hit after it was initially broadcast on television in 2000. There is no doubt that as the presenter of KBC, Big B has made people gush over him and not just ordinary folks; some celebrities have also participated in the show.

A video from ‘KBC’ aired in 2005 when Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta visited the sets to promote their film ‘Salaam Namaste’ has now gone viral. Baby Sara Ali Khan can also be seen in the audience, in which Big B talks to Sara and exchanges pleasantries with her. Bachchan also asks little Sara Ali Khan to do ‘aadaab’ which she does cutely.

The video then cuts to Sara’s strained expression as Saif and Preity struggle to answer a question. Sara wore a pink shirt and blue trousers and her long hair was let free.

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2018 with the film ‘Kedarnath,’ in which she starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress also starred alongside Ranveer Singh in the film ‘Simmba.’