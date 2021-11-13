‘Whoever wants to politicise, will do so, whoever wants to write a book, will write’: Khurshid reacts to controversies

New Delhi: Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that he had written the tome to promote Hindu-Muslim unity and to make people understand that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi at Ayodhya was a good decision. He was reacting to the controversies that arose over over his recent book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’.

‘Whoever wants to politicise, will do so and whoever wants to write a book, will write. My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity and making people understand that Supreme Court verdict (on Ayodhya) is a good verdict’, Khurshid was quoted by ANI.

On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly ‘defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism’ in his recent book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’. Khurshid’s book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Top Court’s landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Controversies triggered pointed out that the Senior Congress leader has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ‘ISIS and Boko Haram’.