BJP to lose 100 seats in UP; Yogi to continue: Survey

BJP is likely to come to power in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, though the number of seats will be reduced, according to an ABP News-Voter survey. The report is based on a survey conducted in the first week of November.

The BJP came to power last time with a huge majority in the 403-member UP Assembly. The BJP won 325 seats that day. But the survey predicts a drop of 100 seats this time around. The Yogi Adityanath government is projected to remain in power, winning 213 to 221 seats. Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party is likely to win 152–160 seats. According to the survey, Mayawati’s BSP is projected to win 16-20 seats. The survey predicts that the Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi, will not make much of a difference and will win 6–10 seats. The survey results suggest that Akhilesh’s SP will pose a serious challenge to the BJP.