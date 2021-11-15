7 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Grey Hair Instantly

Grey hair can be caused by stress. However, a dietary instability can also lead to grey hair. Hair follicles may begin to shed colors and enter a natural cycle of dying and regeneration. At the age of 35, grey hair is likely to appear. However, due to pollution and a broad variety of junk food, grey hair can appear at a young age.

Nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal took to Instagram to give rapid treatments for getting rid of grey hair. ‘Always a perennial issue with many here are some tips to prevent greying or further greying of your hair’, read the caption.

Here are some grey hair remedies:

Seaweed: Seaweed provides all of your trace minerals, including zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper and iron.

Black: Eating black sesame, beans, blackstrap molasses and nigella seeds (kalonji) can help.

Amla: The benefits of fresh amla juice are numerous.

Grass: Wheatgrass and barley grass are good for flushing the liver.

Catalase (enzyme): Eating foods high in catalase, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, garlic and broccoli, can help prevent grey hair.

Eat clean food: Sugar, dairy, refined flour, packaged meals, processed foods, unhealthy fats and too much animal protein are all pollutants that should be avoided.