Venezuela attempts to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Nov 15, 2021, 02:54 pm IST

Young Venezuelans on Saturday, attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest orchestra, when 12,000 musicians performed a classical composition for over five minutes.

The attempt, made by the country’s National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras, also known as ‘The System,’ would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the following ten days.

There are 350,000 children and teenagers in ‘The System,’ and they perform in a network of 180 orchestras.

At Caracas’ military academy on Saturday, musicians dressed in white, performed Marche Salve, by Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, for ten minutes.

Susana Reyes, a Guinness specialist, stated that it was a pleasure to be at the official attempt via video.

The current record was established in Saint Petersburg, where 8,097 artists performed at the same time.

