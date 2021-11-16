Foods to avoid and include in your diet to manage cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty molecule present in large quantities in the blood. Unhealthy cholesterol raises the chance of health problems such as stroke and cardiovascular diseases, among others. The dangerous rise in cholesterol levels may be controlled by your diet and what you eat.

Cholesterol is a crucial component of every cell in the body and it gives cell membranes strength and flexibility. However, excess of everything is harmful to one’s health. Here is a list of foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol, as well as foods to include in your diet to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

List of food you should avoid

Cake: Sugar has long been said as white poison. It has detrimental effects on the body when consumed in big quantities. Excess sugar is present in sweet foods such as cakes, pastries, and other sweet meats. LDL or bad cholesterol rises as a result of this.

French Fries: Deep-fried, potato-rich French fries are the most popular snack of all. However, it is not advisable to consume this in excess quantities. This is because they contain fat in excess which causes cholesterol levels to rise.

Processed Food: Processed foods are the preferred option. Processed food is convenient since it can be stored simply and is inexpensive. On the other hand, it can be simply re-stacked. Processed foods, such as cheese, morning cereals, canned food, ready-to-eat meals, and so on, may seem appealing, but they are extremely hazardous for the body. People with high levels of harmful cholesterol should avoid eating this type of cuisine.

List of food you should include in your diet

Oats: Many people prefer oats since they are one of the better selections. It is simple and safe to ingest due to the presence of soluble fibre. Processed oats, on the other hand, can raise cholesterol levels.

Nuts: Nuts include almonds, walnuts, and pecans, among others. Contrary to common perception, those with high cholesterol levels can benefit from eating nuts since it helps to increase HDL, or good cholesterol while lowering LDL or bad cholesterol.

Okra: Okra, also known as ladies fingers, is a popular vegetable. Ladies fingers are a wonderful source of antioxidants and high in fibre. Okra is cholesterol-friendly and can be included in your diet in addition to these healthful components.