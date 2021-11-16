Offering another ‘cheek’ gets ‘bheekh’: Kangana Ranaut targets Mahatma Gandhi

Stirring controversy again, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her views on India’s independence struggle against British rule again, this time targeting Mahatma Gandhi. Repeating the ‘bheek’ remarks, the actress urged people to pick sides with either Mahatma Gandhi or Subhas Chandra Bose.

On Tuesday, Kangana shared an old newspaper article on her Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide’. The newspaper had an old article from the 1940s, with headline, ‘Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji’.

‘Those who fought for the freedom were ‘handed over’ to their masters…by those who had no courage burning /boiling hot blood to fight their oppressor but they were power hungry and cunning…Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely’, she added.

Kangana argued that Gandhi ‘never supported’ Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose. ‘So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries are not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes’, the actress wrote.

Kangana had recently triggered controversies with her statement that India got real freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and the country’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’, or alms. The actress received the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.