SRK finally breaks his silence on Aryan Khan: A heart-wrenching moment

Isn’t that sad? For the longest time ever, a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan has been forced to remain silent. The actor who is known for his quick wit and larger-than-life personality lives privately at his farmhouse in Alibaug in search of privacy and most importantly, peace. The Bollywood superstar endured a hard month after his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on a cruise ship bound for Goa in a drug-related case.

Since his release, he has been residing with SRK and the rest of his family in Alibaug, reporting to the city only for routine NCB call-ups. Shah Rukh seems to have finally broken his silence after being quiet for the longest time.

Shah Rukh has come out to issue a request to his directors, according to a source close to the SRK family. Shah Rukh, who had been shooting for a few projects, put everything on hold while dealing with private matters, which was understandable. However, the actor has now requested that filmmakers give him some flexibility so he can work and be close to his family.

According to the source, Shah Rukh has requested to keep movie schedules outside India in small chunks instead of one big schedule, so that he can visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. So that he can be there with his family every now and then without affecting the shoots or causing any delays, he has asked them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists could be shot while he is away.

Read more: PM inaugurates the Purvanchal Expressway: Why Uttar Pradesh is important to BJP?

Additionally, the source told a publication that SRK wants to strike a balance between his professional and personal life. After the recent incident, Shah Rukh Khan is very protective of Aryan and his family and has decided to balance personal time with professional time. SRK is currently shooting for Pathan and other projects, and if the reports are true, is on his way back to work.