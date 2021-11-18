Cyber attacks on US firms, Iran backing hackers says America

According to a cybersecurity notice issued by the US Homeland Security Department (DHS) on Wednesday, a hacker organisation supported by Iran’s government is waging disruptive cyberattacks against a wide range of companies in the United States, including healthcare providers and transportation corporations.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a joint warning that hackers were breaking into victim computer networks by exploiting existing software vulnerabilities in Microsoft and Fortinet products.

Since September 2020, Microsoft has spotted six different Iranian cyber organisations releasing ransomware. Ransomware works by encrypting a computer’s data and making it inaccessible until the hacker receives a ransom payment.