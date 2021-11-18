‘If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the UAE’: Dubai ruler

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE is a country where women can walk around at night without fear. Dubai ruler said this as the country topped in the safety index again.

‘Residents can safely walk alone at night. Safety is a blessing and security means calmness and a happy life. If you are told that a woman can walk alone, at day or at late hours at night with no fear, you should know that she is in the UAE. May Allah make this country secured and safe. And bless us with more peace, calmness and security’, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted.

UAE ranked first in the Gallup’s 2021 Global Law and Order report with 95 points. Norway is in the second position with 93 points.

The country ranks second in the Law-and-Order Index with 93 points. UAE is ranked ahead of countries like Switzerland, China and Finland. Norway ranks first in the Law-and-Order index with 94 points.

???????? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ????? ???????. ????? ????..??????? ??????? ?????? ?????.. ??? ????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ????? ???? ?? ???????? .. "?? ???? ??? ????? ????? "..???? ..???? ???? ?????? ????????? — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 17, 2021

Top five countries with highest law and order index scores:

Norway 94

UAE 93

China 93

Switzerland 93

Finland 92

Top five countries where people feel safest walking alone:

UAE 95

Norway 93

China 91

Slovenia 91

Taiwan 89