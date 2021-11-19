Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria to tie knot next year: Reports

Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and actor, is reportedly planning to marry his actress-girlfriend Tara Sutaria early next year. Aadar and Tara haven’t publicly spoken about their dating, but they did confirm their relationship last year.

According to reports, Aadar and Tara are said to have recently travelled to Goa, where they made the joint decision to marry. The couple will tie the knot before Ranbir, who is also rumoured to be marrying Alia Bhatt in the summer of 2022.

‘The two have been extremely fond of each other and they took their time to get to a place where they could finally decide that it’s time to take the next step. They have arrived at that point now’, a source said.

Earlier this year in an interview, Aadar was questioned if the couple would get engaged in the near future, for which he said, ‘The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now.’

On the work front, Aadar Jain’s most recent film was Hello Charlie, which came out in April. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Tadap. Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty is expected to make his acting debut in the film. Tara is also working on Ek Villain Returns.