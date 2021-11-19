Badrinath temple will be closed for winter on Saturday

Dehradun: The Badrinath temple will be closed for winter tomorrow at 6.45 pm. The temple was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers on Friday. The hour and date for the annual closure of the temple was announced at a ceremony held on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples were closed for winter on November 6 and Gangotri was closed on November 5.

Also Read: Elephant climbs iron fence, video leaves netizens stunned

The temples will remain shut for next six months. This was announced by Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are commonly known as Char Dham. Five lakh devotees have visited Chardham so far.