Elephant climbs iron fence, video leaves netizens stunned

Elephants are the new celebs on social media. Their adorable antics continue to go viral on social media, with netizens showering them with affection. The most recent addition to this list is a video provided by Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

The tusker is seen attempting to get past the iron fence in the bush in the video. The elephant first places both of his front legs on the fence before cautiously moving his hind legs. The animal looks to be caught on the fence for a split second, with half of his body on either side. However, it quickly regains its balance and is able to pass the fence and continue moving without interruption.

Even Sahu was astonished by the tusker’s abilities and she posted the video on Twitter with the description ‘Speechless’.

The video has received over 2 lakh views and 18 thousand likes on Twitter since it was shared online. Netizens expressed their admiration for the tusker’s climbing abilities. ‘He did it like a child’, a user wrote, while another commented, ‘Did I just see an elephant climb a fence?’ A user praised the elephant’s tenacity and grit by saying, ‘No barrier is big enough to stop you if you have made up your mind to overcome it’.

Others expressed concern for the elephant’s safety and questioned the purpose of the woodland fence. Netizens got together to demand that the fence be removed and that no man-made structures be built in the animal’s natural habitat.

According to a report, the incident occurred at Nagarahole, Karnataka, near Mysuru. The animal attempted to get through an iron fence while returning after crop-raiding in the Veeranahosally Range.