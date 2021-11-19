India beats NZ by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I, claims series

Ranchi: India claimed the T20I series against New Zealand by clinching the 2nd victory in the 3 match series in Ranchi, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. KL Rahul (65) and Rohit Sharma (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target to defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets, while during the first innings, the Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25) put on a brilliant display as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6.

Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to field, citing the dew factor. Despite an electric start from opener Martin Guptill, the trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the Kiwi batters under check, restricting New Zealand to a total of 153/6 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on a century stand for the first wicket to give Team India a solid platform to overhaul the visitor’s target. Rahul departed for 65 runs while Rohit played a memorable knock of 55 before getting dismissed. India received a rare failure from Suryakumar Yadav but Rishabh Pant ensured that India crossed the finishing line with further delay.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/6 (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31; Harshal Patel 2/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/19) vs India 155/3 (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/16)