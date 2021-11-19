‘Lost 70% of my earnings in a property scam’: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan has stated that he was duped in a Mumbai property sale and lost a significant portion of his earnings.

While having a candid chat with Rani Mukherjee recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed: ‘I was scammed a few years back. I was looking forward to investing in a property. I was told that I would be handed the property in three years but till date did not get it’.

The actor went on to say that he had practically lost 70% of what he had earned up to that point. ‘I was hoping to get the possession of the office property but the lockdown hit and I have not yet got the office space’, he shared.

The statements were revealed during a candid interview held to promote their forthcoming flick Bunty Aur Babli 2. In addition to Saif, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. During the chat, Saif Ali Khan also discussed their memorable kiss in the film Hum Tum in the video. The kiss between the duo has been called the worst kiss in the history of cinema by Saif Ali Khan.