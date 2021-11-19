More than 115 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered in India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the overall vaccination has crossed more than 115.23 crore. On Thursday, more than 72 lakh 94 thousand doses were administered in the country.

Meanwhile, 11,106 new Covid-19 along with 459 deaths and 12,789 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus, the overall recoveries now stand at 3,38,97,921. The recovery rate has improved to 98.28%. This is the highest since March 2020.

The death toll is at 4,65,082. At present there is 1,26,620 active cases in the country and this account for 0.37% of the total cases and this is the lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.92% which is less than two per cent for the last 56 days. The daily positivity rate is at 0.98% which is less than two per cent for last 46 days.