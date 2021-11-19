‘No government can rule the country by crushing the farmers’: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the farm laws after ‘seeing defeat’ in the elections. The Congress leader also alleged that BJP leaders insulted farmers by calling them ‘terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants’.

‘Now that you have started seeing the defeat in the elections, you suddenly started to understand the truth of this country… this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can rule the country by crushing the interest of the farmers’, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Union government has decided to roll back the three new farm laws. Farmers all over the country are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed by the Parliament last year.